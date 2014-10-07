13 Books You Need To Read Before They Become Movies This Year

There are so many exciting new movies lined up for the end of 2014, but before you check them out, you should crack open the book version.
We’ve compiled a list of all of the books being adapted into movies out this fall. Each cast is packed with Hollywood power players from Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lawrence, and many of the films are already generating Oscar buzz.
You’ll find thrillers, period pieces, dramadies, and even some true stories for your reading and viewing pleasure.
Release date: September 19
In this dramatic comedy, four grown siblings must sit Shiva for one week as per the request of their deceased father. While back together in their childhood home, the week loses control as the family encounters a slew of past and present characters, challenges, and well, life.
The cast includes Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Rose Byrne, Kathryn Hahn, and Connie Britton.
Release Date: September 19
A ruthless drug leader recruits former NYPD detective and recovering alcoholic, Matt Scudder, to find the monsters behind the brutal kidnap and murder of his wife. Scudder works outside of the law investigating the grisly murders targeting NYC's worst drug criminals.
This crime thriller stars: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, Boyd Holbrook, David Harbour, and Sebastian Roché.
Release Date: September 26
Tired of his routine boring life, a quirky psychiatrist, Hector, courageously sets out for a global adventure in hopes of uncovering the secret to true happiness.
The dramedy stars: Simon Pegg, Rosamund Pike, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, and Stellan Skarsgård.
Release Date: October 3
'Gone Girl' focuses on the seemingly perfect marriage between a golden couple, Nick and Amy Dunne. However, Amy's sudden disappearance exposes the lies and deceit plaguing their marriage. All of the evidence has police, the public, and the media asking whether Nick Dunne murdered his wife.
There's already Oscar buzz about the highly anticipated psycho-thriller starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry.
Release Date: October 17
Nicholas Sparks' latest love story illustrates the strength and power of your first true love. High school sweethearts, Dawson and Amanda, reunite, after 20 years apart, when they return to their hometown for a friend's funeral. While their love is still there, so are the challenges that drove them apart two decades ago.
This love story stars James Marsden where it looks like he'll finally get the girl played by Michelle Monaghan.
Release Date: October 31
Christine Lucas wakes up every morning like any other person; however, she remembers nothing. This strange occurrence is a result of a traumatic accident. However one day horrifying truths emerge leaving Christine to question everyone in her life.
This psychological thriller stars Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth, and Mark Strong.
Release Date: November 17
Based on a true story, 'Rosewater' follows the journey of Tehran-born journalist Maziar Bahari. Bahari travels back to Iran during the controversial presidential election between Mir-Hossein Moussavi and incumbent president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. After Bahari releases video footage of the Iranian street riots to the BBC, the Revolutionary Guard arrests and tortures Bahari for 118 days.
'Rosewater' marks 'The Daily Show' host Jon Stewart's directorial debut. The film stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Maziar Bahari.
Release Date: November 21
Part 1 of the final 'Hunger Games' instalment opens with Katniss Everdeen in mysterious District 13, which was long thought destroyed. A revolution to overthrow the capitol is underway as Katniss fights to save Peeta, who was captured at the end of the last film, along with her beloved nation.
'Mockingjay' has an all-star cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and introduces a new character, President Coin played by Julianne Moore.
Release Date: November 21
'The Imitation Game' follows mathematician, Alan Turing, a key player who helped crack Nazi Germany's Enigma code that ultimately helped the Allied Forces win World War II. Although Turing's efforts significantly shortened the war, the British government prosecuted Turing because of his homosexuality.
The true historical thriller stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley and is another hot Oscar contender.
Release Date: December 5
A woman, who's lost everything, inexperienced and alone, hikes over 1,000 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail in search of herself.
The harrowing autobiographical tale, starring Reese Witherspoon, is already generating Oscar buzz after premiering at the Telluride Film Festival.
Release Date: December 12
It's nearing the end of the 1960s and drug-rattled detective, Larry 'Doc' Sportello's ex-girlfriend enters his life again. Doc's ex informs him about a plot to kidnap her current billionaire boyfriend.
This psychedelic thrill ride stars Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston, Reese Witherspoon, Jena Malone, Joanna Newsom, and Benicio del Toro.
Release Date: December 17
The future of Middle-earth is at stake as Dwarves, Elves, and Men unite against the evil Sauron and the Orcs in the conclusion of the long drawn out Hobbit adaptation.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellan, Evangeline Lilly, and Martin Freeman all return for the final instalment , 'The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies.'
Release Date: December 25
Olympic runner turned war hero, Louis Zamperini, along with two others, survives for 47 days on a raft after their plane is shot down in World War II. The three soldiers are rescued by Japanese forces and subsequently put into prison camps.
Directed by Angelina Jolie, the Oscar buzz-worthy war story stars: Jack O'Connell, Garrett Hedlund, and Domhnall Gleeson.
