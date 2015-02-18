Read about the secrets, scandals, and affairs behind 'Saturday Night Live' in these 4 books

Over the last 40 years, loads of “Saturday Night Live” sketches have made television history.

But even if you know all the famous sketches, we’re betting that you haven’t heard about all the scandals and affairs that happened behind the scenes.

Failures, drugs, loneliness, and stardom — get the inside scoop with these books.

“Saturday Night Live: The Book” by Alison Castle

Here’s a great coffee table book to have around.

This one comes with over 2,300 images from the studio’s archives — many of which have never been published before.

And there’s also an exclusive interview with the founder and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“Live from New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live as Told by Its Stars, Writers, and Guests” by James Andrew Miller

This book was originally published for SNL’s 30th anniversary. But now the authors have returned and added over 100 pages of new material on the fourth decade of the sketch show.

Check out all the stars, the secrets, and the controversies you didn’t see on stage.

Kindle: $US14.99



“Saturday Night: A Backstage History of Saturday Night Live” by Doug Hill and Jeff Weingrad

Take a tour through the first ten years of SNL. There are scandals, drugs, betrayals, failures, and affairs.

“It reads like a thriller,” said the Associated Press, “and may be the best book ever written about television.”

BONUS: “Born Standing Up: A Comic’s Life” by Steve Martin

Technically, this one isn’t about SNL — but Steve Martin was a frequent host and guest on SNL (and Lorne Michaels was even hisbest man).

Martin’s autobiography details his early career as a comedian. He writes about the sacrifices he made, the loneliness of stardom, and the focus and discipline required for success.

And there’s plenty of great career advice in here — even if you’re not planning on becoming a comedian.

