Bookmakers Are Taking Bets On Who Will Replace Mike Quigley As NBN Co CEO

Sportsbet is offering odds on NBN Co’s ‘next permanent CEO’ following reports that the Government-owned network builder has hired a headhunter to replace Mike Quigley.

Neither NBN Co nor Quigley have officially revealed any plans for a change of CEO so far.

Sportsbet is expecting a change of leadership by the end of the week, with NBN Co head of corporate Kevin Brown named as the most likely replacement.

Other potential candidates, according to Sportsbet odds, are Telstra executive director Greg Adcock, NBN Co’s original head of construction Patrick Flannagan, as well as politicians Stephen Conroy and Malcolm Turnbull.



Mike Quigley was NBN Co’s first employee, assuming the role of CEO, interim chairman and director in July 2009, until the latter two positions were filled.

He worked closely with former Communications Minister Conroy but was criticised by opposition communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull for lacking the right experience for the job.

The Australian Financial Review’s David Ramli reported yesterday that NBN Co chairwoman Siobhan McKenna had engaged Swiss headhunter Egon Zehnder ro find a replacement for Quigley just days after Conroy resigned from cabinet.

