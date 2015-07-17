Booking.com just released an Android app because nearly 90% of people book rooms on a smartphone

Travelling for holidays. Photo: Getty Images

Booking.com has launched a new app for Android to capture more of the growing trend towards booking accomodation on a mobile device.

Research by the website revealed 86% of global travellers are likely to book accommodation using a smartphone in 2015, with 85% agreeing that because technology makes booking on the go easier, they can be more spontaneous when it comes to taking trips.

The accommodation search and bookings company already has an app for Apple users.

Stuart Frisby, principal designer at Booking.com, says there’s a growing demand for instantaneous, on-the-move travel bookings.

“Almost half of worldwide reservations made within 48 hours are being booked on a mobile device, a significant portion of these being on an Android.”

“We aim to really empower our consumers through technology, enabling them to book accommodation that’s just right for them, no matter the screen or device. Booking Now for Android really is the ideal on-the-go solution and travel ‘buddy’ for all Android users.”

Android users who download the app will gain access to over 690,000 properties in more than 80,000 destinations.

