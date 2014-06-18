Book Your Hotel For IGNITION: Future Of Digital Today!

Business Insider’s 2014 IGNITION: Future of Digital, conference is being held in Times Square and we’ve got a block of rooms at a special rate for conference attendees. Book your room now at the Tryp By Wyndham Times Square South at 345 West 35th Street, which is located less than 10 minutes walking from the Times Center.

December is a wonderful time to visit NYC, so why not bring your significant other and make the conference into a quick getaway?

You don’t have to venture far beyond Tryp to experience some of the best sights in New York City. Broadway shows, Times Square, and Columbus Circle are all just around the corner.

If you’ve “been there, done that” with New York’s tourist spots, there are great restaurants and luxurious spas to entertain you during your stay. Foodie picks like Bar Masa, Don Antonio, Hakkasan, and Aureole offer top-notch dining experiences. Mandarin Oriental Spa and Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door Spa are nearby.

Conference-room rates at Tryp By Wyndham Times Square South start at $US379. To book, call 212-600-2440 and ask for the Business Insider-IGNITION group rate.

Haven’t purchased your IGNITION ticket yet?



P.S. If you’re interested in joining the IGNITION community by sponsoring, contact [email protected]

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter and join our LinkedIn Group for IGNITION updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.