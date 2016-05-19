Heading to IGNITION? Book your room now at a special conference rate

New York City is the place to be in December. You can visit some of the top museums in the world or enjoy a riveting performance at the theatre — and of course attend IGNITION, Business Insider’s flagship business conference.

At this year’s IGNITION: Future of Digital (December 5-7) you’ll rub shoulders with more than 750 senior executives as you glean valuable insights from IAC’s Barry Diller and Joey Levin, 21st Century Fox’s James Murdoch, AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, and a host of others innovating in the worlds of media, tech, and marketing.

Does it sound like the perfect reason to grab your significant other and head to New York? This might make it even easier: We’ve reserved a block of rooms at the Hudson Hotel at a special rate for conference attendees.

The Hudson Hotel is just a five-minute walk from the conference, which will be taking place at 10 On The Park. It’s convenient to Columbus Circle, the Theatre District, and great restaurants like Per Se, Landmarc, Jean-Georges, and Marea.

Room rates for conference attendees start at $299. To book, call 702-577-2830 and ask for the Business Insider IGNITION 2016 group rate, or book online.

Haven’t purchased a ticket yet? Don’t delay! Extra-early-bird tickets are available here — they will save you $1,500.









