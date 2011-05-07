Book These Last-Minute Deals For The Monaco Grand Prix

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’re now less than a month away from what some consider the social and sporting event of the year: the Monaco Grand Prix.This Formula One car race through the winding, ridiculously picturesque streets of the capital Monte-Carlo brings the world’s richest people together with Formula One’s biggest fans and best drivers for a weekend in the Mediterranean sun.



There will be yachts and there will be caviar and champagne will all the exhaust, but there will also be airfare/hotel deals, too.

Specifically we found some combo trips that Emirates is doing, which start at £1360 per person if you’re cool with sleeping at the Holiday Inn over in Nice, France. For 4 nights at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, plan on something closer to £3000 per person. Luckily these prices include grandstand tickets for the races from March 27-30, Paddock Club passes, helicopter or boat transfers, “hospitality” at the Hotel de Paris and Amber lounge party tickets.

The only catch is that the price doesn’t include an Emirates flight, and to get these packages you must book an Emirates flight. A trip to the Monaco Grand Prix begins to add up quite quickly, so we’d recommend going with a reputable package to keep the travel planning and paying headaches minimal. No matter where you stay or how you get to Monte-Carlo, just remember the big rule of the Grand Prix: dress like you came in on your private yacht. Nobody cares that you’re at the Holiday Inn if your belt is by Chanel, duh.

Find more info and book the Emirates deals here.

This post originally appeared at Jaunted.

