Book Review for IT Folks Only: To the Cloud: Cloud Powering an Enterprise

We all know that leveraging online applications and using less software and servers is good for our business, overall. However, moving to the cloud is not as easy as it seems, especially for mid sized businesses with a variety of applications to consider migrating. There are many things to consider.



Three Microsoft cloud gurus got together and put their years of experience into a book published by McGraw Hill “To the Cloud: Cloud Powering an Enterprise“

This book is NOT for the business owner, per se, but it’s really for the IT consultant or IT manager to guide him in how to be best prepared for and have a most successful migration to cloud computing or to know what applications might not be best suited for the cloud.

One of the tips, for example, suggests that you first test applications in a “sandbox” and see how they perform as an online service and run a variety of real world tests on them. Doing this you’ll get a better sense of how they’ll perform when it’s time for your employees or customers to start using the product live.

If your in charge of technology for your company, or clients and need help or want added information in how to migrate to cloud computing from servers this book is a good read.

