Jennifer Beals says she pushed back against her ‘Book of Boba Fett’ character being called ‘master’

Jennifer Beals in ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ Lucasfilm

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Book of Boba Fett” episode six.

In “The Book of Boba Fett” Jennifer Beals plays the well-respected Twi’lek Garsa Fwip, who runs a popular cantina called The Sanctuary in Mos Espa. But the actress revealed that while developing the character with executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni she asked that her character be addressed by her staff with a less totalitarian title than what was originally written.

“In the original script, my employees referred to me as ‘master,'” Beals revealed to Insider following her shocking death at the end of episode six.

“I felt in this world I’m creating in my establishment, The Sanctuary, given that I’ve come from an enslaved people, perhaps we can choose better language — something that was more in line with her ethos and vision of her place,” she continued. “And they thought that was a good idea and they changed it to ‘madam.’ I was really grateful for that.”

In the show, Fwip is depicted as a revered member of the Mos Espa community. That’s part of why Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) comes to her for information in the early episodes of the season, and likely why the Pykes, a crime syndicate, used The Sanctuary as a site to put fear into the city by bombing it; killing everyone inside, including Fwip.

Jennifer Beals. Jill Greenberg

Beals said one of the biggest takeaways from her time working on a “Star Wars” production is that despite how massive it is, everyone is respectful and open to listening to new ideas.

She wants to continue that kind of attitude going forward in the projects she acts and produces going forward.

“To make sure that you create a safe, joyful space for everyone, whether it’s the writers, the actors, the crew, everyone,” she said.

“That is the gold standard. They showed me that. I have been to the top of the hill and have seen the light. Not that I haven’t had that on other sets but here, having such an enormous crew and so many departments, and the fact that they’re able to do, that is extraordinary.”

The season 1 finale of “The Book of Boba Fett” will air on Disney+ next Wednesday.