A Japanese hostel lets bookworms sleep in hidden bookshelves

Book and Bed is a hostel in Tokyo where guests sleep in hidden bunks built into a giant bookshelf. The hostel’s owners wanted to recreate the feeling of drifting off to sleep in the company of a good book, and has 1000s of books — both in English and Japanese — to choose from.

Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

