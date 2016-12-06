Japanese hostels let bookworms sleep in hidden bookshelves

Talia Lakritz
Book bed 3Book and Bed Tokyo/FacebookSweet dreams, bookworms.

THE INSIDER Summary:

• Book and Bed hostels in Japan allow guests to sleep in hidden bookshelves for $40 a night.
• There are about 5,000 books (mostly Japanese but with some  English titles) that guests can read late into the night.

• There’s one outpost in Tokyo, and another in Kyoto.

What bookworm hasn’t dreamt of spending a night in a library or bookstore? 

In Book and Bed hostels in Japan, guests can spend the night in bunks built into wooden bookshelves, whiling away time by reading piles of books late into the night.

Book and Bed has two bookstore-themed hostels in Japan.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

One branch is in Tokyo, the other in Kyoto.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

Instead of bedrooms, guests sleep in cubbies nestled in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

They're called 'accommodation bookshops.'

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

While the books aren't for sale, they aren't just for show, either.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

Guests can peruse the shelves and find a comfy spot to read any of the 5,000 books. The selection is mostly in Japanese, though there's some reading material in English.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

Of course, each bunk comes with a reading light.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

The Kyoto branch also includes a selection of local beer.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

Rooms start at about $40 per night.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

Sweet dreams, bookworms.

Book and Bed Tokyo/Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.