Japanese hostels let bookworms sleep in hidden bookshelves

THE INSIDER Summary:
• Book and Bed hostels in Japan allow guests to sleep in hidden bookshelves for $40 a night.
• There are about 5,000 books (mostly Japanese but with some English titles) that guests can read late into the night.
• There’s one outpost in Tokyo, and another in Kyoto.
What bookworm hasn’t dreamt of spending a night in a library or bookstore?
In Book and Bed hostels in Japan, guests can spend the night in bunks built into wooden bookshelves, whiling away time by reading piles of books late into the night.
Guests can peruse the shelves and find a comfy spot to read any of the 5,000 books. The selection is mostly in Japanese, though there's some reading material in English.
