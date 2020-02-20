All the book adaptations coming to your screens in 2020

Hulu ‘Normal People’ will be released by Hulu.

Dozens of novels, memoirs, and children’s books are being adapted for both the silver and small screens this year.

Romantic dramas like Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” and mysteries like Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” will be released later this year.

Netflix is releasing multiple series based on books, including young adult novel “All the Bright Places,” thriller “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” and Deborah Feldman’s memoir, “Unorthodox.”

When people think of successful book-to-screen adaptations, they might think of “Gone With the Wind,” “Harry Potter,” or “Game of Thrones.” But every year there are countless adaptations, and with the rise of streaming platforms, there are limitless ways to consume them.

Coming in 2020 are adaptations of romantic novels, such as Sally Rooney’s wildly successful “Normal People,” which is being turned into a series on Hulu. This year will also bring a number of beloved mysteries and thrillers to screens, such as Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel “Death on the Nile,” which has been turned into a movie directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh.

Here is a look at the book-to-screen adaptations coming in 2020.

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” comes out in theatres in February.

“Emma” is a romantic comedy starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a wealthy young woman who must deal with the struggles of falling in love and growing up.

The film is out February 21.

“The Call of the Wild” is an adaptation of a Jack London book about a man and his dog.

Walt Disney Studios/ YouTube ‘The Call of the Wild.’

Starring Harrison Ford, the film follows a dog named Buck whose life is uprooted when he and his owner move from California to Alaska during the 1890 Gold Rush. It’s based on a 1903 book by the same name.

The film is out on February 21.

Johnny Depp plays war photographer Eugene Smith in an adaptation of the biography “Minamata.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Johnny Depp.

The film, based on the 1975 book by Smith and his wife, follows the photographer as he documents the effects of mercury poisoning on communities in Japan.

The movie premieres at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21.

Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star in the Netflix adaptation of the young adult romance novel “All the Bright Places.”

The two teens form a relationship and struggle to overcome emotional scars caused by their past. It’s based on a book by Jennifer Niven.

The film releases on February 28.

An adaptation of the horror novel by H. G. Wells, “The Invisible Man” brings the tale to modern day.

Blumhouse Productions/Universal Pictures Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Invisible Man.’

Following an abusive relationship, Cecilia (played by Elisabeth Moss, pictured) thinks she’s escaped when she learns her ex died by suicide, but she soon suspects it was a hoax and that he’s still alive.

The film releases on February 28.

Grace VanderWaal plays the titular “Stargirl” in a quirky, coming-of-age movie based on the 2000 book by Jerry Spinelli.

An eccentric and colourful girl named Stargirl Caraway arrives in a small town where she instantly stands out.

The film is out March 13.

Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestselling 2017 book, “Little Fires Everywhere,” explores the intertwined fates of two families.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in the thriller miniseries, which comes out on March 18.

Octavia Spencer stars in the Netflix series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker,” an adaptation of the biography “On Her Own Ground.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Octavia Spencer will star in the show.

The series tells the story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madame CJ Walker who became America’s first female self-made millionaire. The book on which the series is based was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles.

The series premieres March 20.

The Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” explores a modern romance through a couple’s formative years.

Hulu Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in ‘Normal People.’

The series explores topics such as class, status, and mental health through the lens of two people falling in and out of love.

The series comes out in the spring.

A sequel to a Netflix adaptation, “The Kissing Booth 2: The Distance” continues the storylines from the first film.

Netflix Joey King in ‘The Kissing Booth 2: The Distance.’

The movie, based on the book by Beth Reekles, is the next chapter in the lives of Noah and Elle as they find themselves in college and attempting a long distance relationship.

The film releases in the spring.

An adaptation of the 1911 book, “The Secret Garden” follows a girl who stumbles across a hidden garden.

When her parents die, Mary Lennox is sent to live with her uncle in the wilderness of the Yorkshire moors and discovers a world more magical than she ever dreamed. The Frances Hodgson Burnett book has inspired multiple movies, TV series, and theatre productions.

The newest film, which stars actors including Colin Firth and Julie Walters, comes out on April 17.

Mark Ruffalo gives a dual performance as twin brothers in an HBO adaptation of “I Know This Much Is True.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney Mark Ruffalo.

Rosie O’Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, and Juliette Lewis also star in the series, which is based on the 1998 book by Wally Lamb.

The series comes out in April.

Nicole Kidman stars in “The Undoing,” the HBO adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book, “You Should Have Known.”

HBO/Youtube Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing.’

Kidman and Hugh Grant play a couple whose marriage begins to fall apart following a death.

The limited series comes out in May.

An adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” follows the titular character from childhood to adulthood.

LionsgateFilmsUK/Youtube Dev Patel in ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield.’

Starring Dev Patel, the film explores the life of Copperfield, who is forced to work in a factory as a boy and frees himself as a young man to pursue his dream of being an author and gentleman.

The film comes out on May 8.

Tom Hanks stars in another World War II film, “Greyhound,” which is based on the C. S. Forester novel “The Good Shepherd.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ‘Greyhound.’

The film follows a group of Allied ships as they are pursued across the North Atlantic by German U-boats. At the helm is Hanks as Commander Ernest Krause, who must overcome self doubt if they’re going to survive.

The film comes out May 8.

Amy Adams stars in the adaptation of the wildly successful psychological thriller “The Woman in the Window.”

Adams plays a woman who is afraid to leave her apartment and begins to spy on her neighbours, believing she has witnessed a terrible crime. The book by A. J. Finn was published in 2017.

The film comes out on May 15.

Based on the children’s series of the same name, “Artemis Fowl” follows a gifted 12-year-old who has built a criminal empire.

Disney ‘Artemis Fowl.’

The title character, played by Ferdia Shaw, becomes locked in a battle against underground fairies who may have something to do with his father’s mysterious disappearance. The movie is based on the series by Irish writer Eoin Colfer.

The film will be released May 29.

Based on “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz, “Infinite” explores a man who can remember his past lives.

Chris Evans was originally cast in the lead role but actor Mark Wahlberg stepped in when the Captain America actor dropped out.

The film is set to be released on August 7.

Sam Rockwell lends his voice to a gorilla named Ivan in an adaptation of “The One and Only Ivan.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Sam Rockwell.

Inspired by a true story, the film focuses on Ivan, a gorilla living in captivity who loves art. His perspective on life changes when he meets an elephant taken from the wild. It’s based on the 2012 book by K. A. Applegate.

The film comes out on August 14.

Michael B. Jordan will star in an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse.”

Paramount/Youtube Michael B. Jordan in ‘Without Remorse.’

Jordan stars as John Clark, a Navy Seal, who seeks answers for the murder of his wife but finds himself part of a larger conspiracy.

The film comes out on September 18.

A sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express,” Kenneth Branagh once again stars and directs in an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile.”

20th Century Fox Branagh in ‘Death on the Nile.’

Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot with a new mystery to solve.

The film comes out on October 9.

Starring Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, this year’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches” transports the action from England to rural Alabama.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Anne Hathaway.

The film follows a boy who discovers a coven of witches but is transformed into a mouse before he can warn his grandmother.

The film is out October 9.

Timothee Chalamet is one of many actors cast in the film “Dune,” based on the 1965 book by Frank Herbert.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Timothee Chalamet.

“Dune” is a futuristic science fiction epic that also stars Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Rebecca Ferguson. It was previously adapted in 1984 by David Lynch.

The film will be released on December 18.

Tom Hanks stars in an adaptation of “News of the World,” in which he is tasked with reuniting an orphaned girl with her family.

The film, which is based on the 2016 book by Paulette Jiles, is set during the aftermath of the American Civil War and stars Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd.

The film will come out on December 25.

Felicity Jones will star in an animated film based on Cornelia Funke’s “Dragon Rider.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon Felicity Jones.

A silver dragon named Firedrake partners with both a mountain spirit named Sorrel and an orphaned boy, Ben, to seek out sanctuary for his kind in the Himalayas.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

Nick Jonas is adapting the young adult novel “The Twelve Days of Dash and Lily” into a Netflix show.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nick Jonas.

The show, which is based on the romantic novel by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, will star Austin Abrams from “The Walking Dead” and Midori Francis from “Good Boys” as the title characters Dash and Lily.

The series’ premiere date is still to be announced.

Known for creating “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” Shonda Rhimes is adapting Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” series for Netflix.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Shonda Rhimes.

Like the book series, the show revolves around the various romantic escapades of the eight Bridgerton children.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

“Unorthodox” is an upcoming Netflix series based on a memoir by Deborah Feldman.

Starring Shira Haas, the show is about a girl who tries to start a new life after running away from her radicalized upbringing.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

Taking place during the New Zealand 1860 gold rush, “The Luminaries” is set to become a mini series in 2020.

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images ‘The Luminaries.’

Eva Green stars as the calculating brothel matriarch Lydia Wells in the adaptation of the 2013 book by Eleanor Catton. Also among the cast is Himesh Patel and Eve Hewson.

The series is expected to come out in 2020.

A prequel to “One Who Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Ratched” reveals the origin of the villainous Nurse Ratchet.

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images Sarah Paulson will star as Nurse Ratchet.

The Netflix show, which is based upon the book by Ken Kesey, will reunite actress Sarah Paulson, who stars in the title role, with her frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy. The two have worked together on “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.”

A release date is still to be determined.

Netflix is adapting the thriller novel “Behind Her Eyes” into a miniseries.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Simona Brown will star in the series.

Simona Brown plays a single mother who gets caught in a web of deception when she has an affair with her boss before befriending his wife. The book by bestselling author Sarah Pinborough was released in 2017.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

Tom Holland joins “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo for an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novel “Cherry.”

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Tom Holland will stay in ‘Cherry.’

Based on Nico Walker’s debut novel, “Cherry” follows the story of an Iraq veteran (played by Holland) who returns home with post traumatic stress disorder and begins robbing banks to fund his opioid addiction.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

Holland will also reunite with his “Avengers” co-star Sebastian Stan in a Netflix adaptation of the psychological thriller “The Devil All the Time.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Sebastian Stan.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, the film – based on the Donald Ray Pollock book of the same name – follows a cast of “compelling and bizarre characters” as they deal with the aftermath of the war on their lives into the 1960s.

A release date is still to be determined.

The BBC America series “The Watch” adapts part of Terry Pratchett’s fantasy saga “Discworld” for the small screen.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Richard Dormer.

Richard Dormer stars as Captain Sam Vimes in the fantasy show about a group of misfit cops trying to save their corrupt city.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in an adaptation of “Enola Holmes.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown.

The “Stranger Things” actor trades in her psychic powers for a detective’s cap. Henry Cavill co-stars as her famous older brother. It’s based on the Nancy Springer book series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” published between 2006 and 2010.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

George Clooney directs and stars in a film adaptation of the science fiction novel “Good Morning, Midnight.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images George Clooney.

In this adaptation of the novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Clooney plays a scientist in the Arctic trying to warn returning astronauts about an apocalyptic situation.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

Jesse Plemons will star in the Netflix adaptation of the psychological thriller “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” by Iain Reid.

Richard Shotwell / AP Jesse Plemons.

The film follows a couple on the way to visit the boyfriend’s parents, but what should be an innocent night devolves into one of terror.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

Charlie Hunnam will play the lead character in a film adaptation of the Charlie Waldo series, “Waldo.”

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images Charlie Hunnam.

Hunnam stars as a disgraced detective turned private investigator who solves murders. The novels were written by Howard Michael Gould.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

Cristin Milioti attempts to escape a toxic relationship in the HBO Max adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s 2017 book, “Made for Love.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Cristin Milioti.

Milioti plays a woman who flees from her husband but discovers that he implanted a chip in her brain, allowing him to both locate her and also read her thoughts and emotions.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

Nicole Kidman will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the Hulu adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Nicole Kidman.

The limited series revolves around nine strangers who attend a resort with promises to rejuvenate and revitalize their lives.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

Netflix will release “Shadow and Bone,” based on the “Grisha” trilogy by Leigh Bardugo.

J. Kempin/Getty Images Ben Barnes.

Ben Barnes (pictured) is among the cast in the series, which is set in a dangerous world of monsters, thieves, and assassins.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

Both a sequel and spinoff to the film adaptation of “Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda,” the Disney Plus show “Love, Simon” follows a closeted gay teen as he journeys through high school.

Fox 2000 Pictures ‘Love, Simon.’

The star of the original film, Nick Robinson, returns as the narrator for the series. The book by Becky Albertalli was released in 2015.

The TV series’ release date is still to be determined.

Alexander Skarsgård stars as a Stephen King villain in “The Stand.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Alexander Skarsgård.

After an epidemic kills most of the Earth’s population, the survivors must battle the demonic Randall Flagg who rises in the aftermath. It’s based on King’s novel from 1978.

The miniseries’ release date is still to be determined.

Based on a novel by Stephanie Perkins, “There’s Someone Inside Your House” is an upcoming horror film starring Sydney Park.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Sydney Park.

Park plays one of the members of a graduating class, who soon become targets of a masked assailant. As the killings increase, they must team up if they want to survive.

The film’s release date is still to be determined.

Actor Will Forte lends his voice to the animated telling of the children’s book “The Willoughbys” by American author Lois Lowry.

Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Will Forte.

Premiering on Netflix, the film follows four children as they plan to orphan themselves.

The series’ release date is still to be determined.

