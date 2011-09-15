Book A Room At These Hot New Luxury Hotels While They're Still A Secret

Photo: Oyster
New hotels are constantly springing up during the year and we have our eyes peeled for every one.Some are more exceptional than others, however, and we can’t wait to share our finds of the hottest, newest, most luxurious hotels across the U.S.
So whether you’re Times Square bound or longing to relax by the pool in Fort Lauderdale, there is a hip, new hotel waiting for you.
So new, in fact, that some of these hotels are still little known secrets — we’re letting you in on the top-secret buzz.
This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.
The 115-room, boutique Sanctuary Hotel sits on a relatively quiet street near all of the action of Times Square. Its luxurious rooms and sexy open bathrooms are among the city's best, but the historic building has a few lingering quirks, like tiny elevators.
The hotel is so new (opened in May) that the fitness centre, restaurant, and rooftop are yet to open -- they will open in November and, for the time being, guests receive passes to a nearby gym.
Located on the topmost floors of the JW Marriott building, the 44-room Hotel Beaux Arts is even more upscale than the Marquis.
Though its shared facilities with the Marquis may detract from its intimate, boutique feel, guests do have a special check-in area in the lobby, and the hotel is ultra luxe: all rooms have flat-screen TVs and iPads, the bathrooms are marble with separate bathtubs and showers, the decor is sleek (cherry wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, plush beds, minimalist furniture), and the views are amazing.
In October, this 5-pearl hotel will celebrate its first birthday.
Opened in February 2011, this stylish 270-room hotel is located right on the southern border of chic SoHo. It has small, beautiful rooms with white-and-blue decor, high-tech amenities -- like large flat-screen TVs and iPads -- and floor-to-ceiling windows, many with jaw-dropping views.
The trendy Imperial No. 9 restaurant, by Chef Sam Talbot, serves sustainable seafood, and has a lovely garden room with cool glass decor and a greenhouse-inspired feel. The fitness centre, though small and in the basement, has state-of-the-art machines with personal screens and headphones.
A trendy hotel just opened in July, the Dream South Beach, like many hotels in the area, caters to young, hip partiers.
The lobby is decorated with a sleek black-and-white motif, the rooftop pool and bar are pumping late into the night, and house music plays throughout the hotel.
The pool is tiny and the sexy see-through bathrooms aren't particularly kid-friendly, but this hotel is a hotspot for couples. This hotel isn't up on Oyster yet, but it will be soon!
Just opened in April, the all-white B Ocean sits right across the street from the beach, with an austere, minimalist design -- similar to the style of a W hotel, with subtle neon lighting in the lobby come nightfall.
The ocean views are the star here, but you'll also find two great restaurants and a small pool with an accompanying outdoor bar. Despite a trendy appearance, this 240-room hotel is also popular among families.
Opened in March, the Four Seasons in Vail has yet to enjoy a full ski season, but guests are already loving the beautiful Colorado Rockies views, the large rooms, and the pristine pool.
The hotel also features a spa, a large fitness centre, and a fine-dining restaurant. This hotel isn't on Oyster yet, but it will be in just a couple of weeks!
Not yet open for a year, The Redbury at Hollywood and Vine is a chic, 57-room boutique with eclectic and homey apartment-style rooms.
Guests can cook in their in-room kitchen, or enjoy the Mediterranean restaurant, Cleo, downstairs. The location is ideal for seeing the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Grauman's Chinese theatre, but the neighbourhood is continuing to evolve, and some parts are still seedy.
This Westin high rise, opened in March, is luxurious and business-friendly, and offers great views of Phoenix through floor-to-ceiling windows.
The large rooms are sleek and modern, and seem bigger than they are under 10-foot ceilings. Along with all this impressive size, however, come hefty fees for Internet and parking.
Donald Trump's first hotel in downtown New York has the attention to detail and hands-on service you'd expect from a Trump property, but the slightly hipper vibe and great SoHo location cater to a younger set.
The exclusive, celebrity-filled Kastel bar, luxurious spa, and seasonally open pool are the hotel's main features. Just over a year old, this hotel continues to impress.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.