Boohoo sales boosted by extra large and extra small buyers

Boohoo.com Boohoo said its Petite and Plus ranges helped boost sales

Extra large and extra small clothes are helping online fast fashion website Boohoo get back on track.

The company revealed a 27% jump in full-year sales today, praising the success of its Petite, FIT and Plus ranges, as well as continued success on mobile. Boohoo said it also plans to launch a collection for taller shoppers.

The ASOS rival’s shares tumbled by 40% in January after it warned that sales were growing slower than expected. This morning’s results are in-line with new forecasts.

Profits rose by 3% to £11 million, while revenue hit £139.8 million ($US212.69 million) in the year to February 28.

