ESPN's Booger McFarland had a mishap on the telestrator that had NFL fans giggling

Steve Luciano/AP Booger McFarland.

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland accidentally drew a penis on the telestrator while breaking down a play during “Monday Night Football.”

The NFL world reacted predictably.

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland had a mishap on the telestrator during New Orleans Saints-Indianapolis Colts “Monday Night Football” game.

While trying to illustrate the Colts’ defensive coverages, McFarland instead drew a penis.

The NFL world, of course, could not help but laugh.

Booger, please, think of the children. ???? pic.twitter.com/iEoCm9qY21 — Salvatore Stefanile (@2QBFFB) December 17, 2019

What an interesting diagram pic.twitter.com/SvRchsoOEh — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 17, 2019

The legacy of Booger on MNF can be distilled down into this single gif. https://t.co/jHL8S16KO6 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 17, 2019

The “Monday Night Football” crew of Joe Tessitore and McFarland has not received much praise from the sports world this season. McFarland’s adventures on the telestrator might have actually won over some fans on Monday.

