ESPN's Booger McFarland had a mishap on the telestrator that had NFL fans giggling

Scott Davis
Steve Luciano/APBooger McFarland.

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland had a mishap on the telestrator during New Orleans Saints-Indianapolis Colts “Monday Night Football” game.

While trying to illustrate the Colts’ defensive coverages, McFarland instead drew a penis.

The NFL world, of course, could not help but laugh.

The “Monday Night Football” crew of Joe Tessitore and McFarland has not received much praise from the sports world this season. McFarland’s adventures on the telestrator might have actually won over some fans on Monday.

