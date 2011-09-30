British Authority Condemns Boob Jobs Offered As Prizes At Nightclubs

Photo: Slow Brook via Flickr

British medical experts are up in arms after extreme marketing has been used to sell cosmetic surgery, including offering breast enlargement as a prize in a nightclub raffle.The UK’s Press Association reports that the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has noted more extreme and unethical advertising campaigns emerging that promote unproven cosmetic procedures. Included among these are discount vouchers for nose jobs being listed alongside cat food and boob jobs being awarded as prizes at nightclubs.



The association has called out these over the top advertising campaigns, stating that professionals had an ethical duty to remind potential patients of health risks before thinking of profits.

However, the UK seems to be a little bit behind Spain, where the controversy hit three years ago. World renowned Pacha nightclub was offering a hefty sum of money, reportedly to allow the winner to enhance her breasts. When the establishment came under scrutiny, it called off the competition, apologized, and reminded the public that entrants were also free to spend the prize on laser hair removal if they wished.

