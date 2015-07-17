This new store could spur a whole new way to shop for clothes -- but you can't actually walk out with anything

Bonobos The Bonobos flagship guideshop on Fifth Avenue.

A new kind store has opened on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. Well, it’s not really a store because you can’t actually leave with anything.

Bonobos, a popular menswear e-tailer, calls this new shopping destination a “guideshop.” Including the NYC outpost, there are 17 of these concept stores scattered around the country.

How it works

Though you can’t walk out with any merchandise, you can place an order and have it shipped to you for free, just like if you ordered from the Bonobos website. It’s basically a showroom for clothing.

The plus side to the guideshop is that Bonobos can keep all of its sizes, colours, fits, and fabrics in stock at all times for you to try on. There’s only one of each item variation on the showroom floor, but because of that there’s enough room to carry every single item that Bonobos sells at once. The two-floor shop separates formal wear and casual wear, with formal taking the top floor.

Upscale service and appointment-shopping

If this sounds a bit complicated, don’t worry: As soon as you walk into the 4,000-square-foot store, one of Bonobos’ helpful employees (called guides) will appear and explain everything. They will also help you find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it takes 30 minutes, an hour, or however long you need. You can even book an appointment to make sure you get in and out and receive all the assistance you need.

More to come

Bonobos decided to open its fleet of guideshops in response to digital customers who wanted to try items on before buying. The startup, which recently raised $US55 million in investments, plans to open three more guideshops before the end of 2015, growing its stable to a total of 20 locations.

Check out this video from Elite Daily to get a closer look at the Bonobos guideshop experience.

