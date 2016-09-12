Bonobos just solved a problem every guy has with his gym shorts

Facebook/Bonobos Bonobos’ Goodsport line was created with the average guy in mind, instead of professional athletes.

If you’ve ever had trouble finding a pair of perfectly fitting gym short, Bonobos has a solution.

The men’s ecommerce retailer recently launched Goodsport, a new line of athletic apparel aimed at the guy who may go to the gym or play pick up games on the weekend, but can’t quite be called a serious athlete.

The line features your typical shirts made of sweat-wicking antimicrobial fabric and sweatshirts and pullovers made of soft cottons. Details like thumb holes and reflective logos bring the whole look home.

But where the line really shines is its focus on shorts. While Bonobos focuses on creating “better fitting pants,” the Goodsport line is emphasising its shorts.

Most brands, even expensive ones like Lululemon, only make men’s shorts in general sizes like small, medium, large, extra large, and so on. But Bonobos’ Core Short is sized numerically, hitting both odd and even waist sizes from 28-40 inches. You can also pick your own length too — either 7 inches or 9 inches — for a pretty wide variety of different, almost custom fits.

It’s more expensive to manufacture this many different sizes of the same short, but Bonobos seems to be trying to carve a niche out of being known for specific sizing in athletic wear.

The shorts are also four way stretch, so they will be able to move with you no matter what you’re doing. They come with an inner liner, a dedicated pocket for your phone as well as a interior place to safely stash your keys.

Goodsport isn’t quite a budget line. Shirts go for $68, long sleeves run $78, the hoodie is $148, and a half-zip will set you back $118. The shorts are a robust $78.

Bonobos has received a total of $128 million in venture capital funding, and as of the beginning of 2016, has over $100 million in revenue.

