Bonobos founder Andy Dunn is departing from Walmart after 2 years as a leader of the e-commerce business

Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Bonobos founder Andy Dunn is leaving Walmart.

Andy Dunn, founder of Bonobos and senior vice president of digital consumer brands at Walmart, announced on Thursday that he is leaving the company.

“I learned a lot more about retail transformation in the digital age at the world’s biggest company,” Dunn wrote in a public LinkedIn note. “With my departure, that incubator will now be plugged directly into the Walmart mothership.”

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed Dunn’s resignation and told Business insider that Dunn “has decided now is the right time to take the next steps in his career.”

“During the last two and a half years, Andy’s contributions to the organisation have been invaluable,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “He’s been instrumental in building out and growing Walmart’s proprietary brand portfolio. The DNA of the incubated and acquired brands is now a key part of our strategy, and provides us a brand engine we can plug directly into the enterprise.”

The spokesperson said Dunn will continue to work with Walmart’s merchandising and brand teams to help with the transition in advance of his official departure in January.

Dunn became an integral part of Walmart’s e-commerce efforts after he joined the company in 2017 following the $US310 million acquisition of Bonobos, the trendy e-commerce menswear brand he founded in 2007. Dunn provided no indication in his note as to what he’ll be doing next.

“It’s a testament to what kind of company Walmart is that I entered thinking mostly about what I could offer, and ended up being the one who received so much,” Dunn wrote on LinkedIn. “When it comes to making the world a better place, the world’s largest company is, 57 years later, just getting started. It’s a credit to the remarkable teamwork of 2.4 million of the hardest working people on planet Earth, all working together.”

Bonobos was one of a series of brands – including ModCloth, Moosejaw, Hayneedle, and Bare Necessities – that Walmart acquired in recent years as part of a strategic effort to expand its e-commerce business. However, Walmart has struggled to capitalise on these acquisitions and its e-commerce business is operating at a loss of an estimated $US1 billion, according to a Recode report. Further, Walmart announced in October it had sold ModCloth to Go Global Retail after acquiring it in 2017.

Speaking at a Business of Home conference in September, Dunn made several foreboding comments about the e-commerce industry, which he called a “tremendously challenging, frequently unprofitable business.”

“I am nervous for people that feel like this is just going to keep going the way that it has been,” Dunn said at the time. “Because you know, never in human history does it keep going.”

