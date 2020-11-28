Bonobos is running a 30%-off sitewide sale for Black Friday — prices are as low as $18 for a T-shirt and $28 for chinos

- Menswear startup Bonobos is having a 30% off sitewide sale for Black Friday.
- The discount makes wardrobe staples like t-shirts as low as $US18 and long-sleeve tees $US25. We also love their chinos and Alpern Chelsea boots, both of which are on sale now.
Menswear startup Bonobos is offering 30% off everything for Black Friday â€” including items that are already discounted, making some sales more than 50% off. To apply the discount, use the code “FRIDAYWEEK” at checkout.
Bonobos offers many great men’s wardrobe staples, from simple, classic tees to full suits and topcoats. They’re also a favourite of ours â€” we’ve tested the Alpern Chelsea Boots, which are now $US150 off the original price, and the organic cotton chinos, which are $US70 off at $US28. Bonobos’ products are great for easily mixing and matching and are comfortable without skimping on style.
You can check out our other Black Friday clothing deals here, as well as the best Black Friday deals right now.
The best Bonobos Black Friday deals:
