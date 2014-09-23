Bono Once Told Steve Jobs He Thought iTunes Looked Ugly

U2’s Bono had some choice words for Steve Jobs about iTunes, according to TUAW’s Yoni Heiser.

In an interview with Irish radio host Dan Fanning, Bono recounted a conversation he had with Steve Jobs in 2009:

So 5 years ago I began a conversation with Steve Jobs at my house in France and I said to Steve: “How is it that for a person who cares about the way things look and feel more than anyone else in the world that iTunes looks like a spreadsheet?”

Bono was probably talking about iTunes 9 (or eariler). Admittedly, it looks pretty spreadsheet-esque:

To Bono’s point, iTunes hasn’t changed much since this version came out. It got a slicker, more modern look in 2012, but it’s still pretty much the same.

Apple recently used iTunes to give away U2’s new album, it wasn’t exactly a big hit with users. Apple is also reportedly rebranding Beats Music into iTunes, a signal that the bane of Bono’s existence isn’t going away anytime soon.

