Diddy Was Super Awkward At The Golden Globes -- Even Bono Snubbed Him

Aly Weisman

And the award for Most Awkward at the Golden Globes goes to … Diddy!

First, the rapper totally upstaged presenter Usher, who was clearly not pleased:

Diddy Golden Globes GIF

Then he sounded like a tool when explaining how he knew Best Original Score winner and Edward Sharpe frontman, Alex Ebert.

Diddy Golden Globes GIF

And he went on to insult the telecast.

Diddy Golden Globes GIFNBC/BuzzFeed

But the kicker came when Diddy went to hug Bono — and he got snubbed!

Bono, who was accepting the award for U2’s Best Original Song for “Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” was clearly not amused by Diddy’s on-stage antics.

It’s just so cringe-worthy we have to watch it again!

Diddy Bono Golden Globes Snub GIFNBC/BuzzFeed

