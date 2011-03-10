Report: Julie Taymor Out At Spider-Man

A number of unconfirmed reports are floating around this morning that Julie Taymor has left the epically beleaguered production Spider-Man.



Last night the NYT reported that the show opening was being post-poned for a sixth time, this time until June and additionally would be shut down for three weeks.

Overnight the New York Daily News published a story saying Taymor has walked away from the show: “Taymor is out. She’s left the building.” a source told the NYDN.

Less clear is whether she left of her own accord or was fired (or was simply going home to bed?).

Meanwhile, stars of the musical are apparently in Page Six magazine tomorrow defending Taymor.

At this rate ‘the making of Spider-man’ might make for a far more compelling show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.