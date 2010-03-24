Bono Named 'The Worst Investor In America'

Photo: AP

Bono is famous not just for being a rock star, a philanthropist and a wearer of weird glasses, but also for being a big investor.Problem is, he’s not very good at it. He’s so bad, that today, 24/7 Wall St named him “The Worst Investor In America.”



Bono’s biggest investment has been in a firm called Elevation Partners, which is named after a catchy U2 song.

It is a private equity firm that invests in both private and public companies, and pretty much all of their tech investments have bombed lately.

Elevation’s first fund has basically almost run out and it’s rumoured to be raising a second one. Our guess is it won’t be easy.

Take a look the investments that prove Bono is running to stand still →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.