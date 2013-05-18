Bono Impersonator Shows Up At SAP's Conference, Fools Crowd And Sparks Momentary Chaos

Bono impersonator at SAP’s Sapphire conference

At SAP’s Sapphire conference in Orlando, Fla. Thursday, this guy showed up in the expo hall and people started freaking out.



Which is understandable because an enterprise software conference is about the last place you’d expect to see U2 frontman Bono (nee Paul Hewson) live and in the flesh.

SAP, through one of its official Twitter accounts, stoked the fires of speculation even further:

So was #Bono at #sapphirenow? Or was it just a charming look-a-like? What do you think? #U2 twitter.com/SAPAnalytics/s… — SAP Analytics (@SAPAnalytics) May 15, 2013

But closer inspection, it’s pretty obvious this isn’t Bono. First of all, Bono doesn’t do t-shirts. Plus, he celebrated his 53rd birthday last Friday and is busy recording U2’s upcoming album, which is expected to be released by the end of the year.

Bono is also one of the angel investors in Twitter co-founder Biz Stone’s new startup, Jelly, which received a Series A round this week.

We’ve reached out to SAP to see if they were behind this. But in a blog post earlier this week, SAP acknowledged that the Bono impersonator may have been hired by one of its partners.

Unfortunately for SAP, some tech pundits are drawing comparisons between the fake Bono and SAP’s new HANA Enterprise Cloud service, which debuted last week. It’s a cloud-based version of SAP’s speedy in-memory database.

Matt Asay at Readwrite said Friday that HANA Enterprise Cloud isn’t really a cloud at all, since customers need to have already purchased a regular software licence in order to use it. In other words, it’s as much of a cloud as the Bono impersonator is a rock star.

“If SAP wants to participate in the future of enterprise computing, it should learn from the companies that are inventing that future: Google and Amazon,” Asay said in a Friday blog post.

