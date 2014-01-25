There's Only One Celebrity At Davos

One of the crazy things about being at Davos is how quickly you get used to seeing famous names everywhere you look.

There’s Lloyd Blankfein! There’s Eric Schmidt! There’s Al Gore!

Of course, most people play it pretty cool in the presence of these people, since they want to fit in and not embarrass themselves. And so it just doesn’t feel like you’re around these big names.

There is one exception, and one only: Bono.

When he comes into the room, everyone in the vicinity forgets where they are, drops the pretense of not being impressed, and crowds around him, trying to get a photo.

Here’s what it’s like when Bono walks into the room.

