Bono Is Sorry For Forcing 'Songs Of Innocence' On iTunes Customers

Bono finally issued an apology to iTunes customers who were forced to download “Songs of Innocence,” U2’s first new album in over five years, according to a Consequence of Sound report.

The internet was deeply unhappy when the album suddenly appeared in iTunes libraries around the world, ostensibly without a way to delete it.

When the band fielded questions from its Facebook page, one commenter went off on U2 about the album release:

“Can you please never release an album on iTunes that automatically downloads to people’s playlists ever again? It’s really rude.”

Here’s what a humbled Bono had to say:

“Oops … I’m sorry about that. I had this beautiful idea … might have gotten carried away with ourselves. Artists are prone to that thing. A drop of megalomania, a touch of generosity, a dash of self-promotion, and deep fear that these songs that we poured our life into over the last few years mightn’t be heard. There’s a lot of noise out there. I guess, we got a little noisy ourselves to get through it.”

But that “dash of self-promotion” seems to have worked. The entire album was downloaded more than 26 million times since it debuted in September.

