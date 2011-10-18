Bono And Joan Baez Sang At Steve Jobs Memorial

Steve Jobs’ memorial service yesterday featured singing performances by Bono, who did an acoustic version of Bob Dylan’s “Every Grain of Sand,” and Joan Baez, who performed “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”



The New York Times reports that Oracle CEO Larry Ellison talked about his long friendship with Jobs and how they used to walk together in the Silicon Valley foothills, while Apple design chief Jonathan Ive said that Jobs came up with his share of goofy ideas.

Attendees at the small private service included politicians, musicians, comedians, and tech leaders.

