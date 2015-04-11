Bono and Ashton Kutcher get be private equity 'special advisors'

Ashton Kutcher and Bono will be advising a new fund for TPG Capital, the New York Post reports.

Bono, who is already involved with several TPG-owned companies and who co-founded PE firm Elevation Partners back in 2004, has invested in TPG Growth’s new fund.

Kutcher, who revealed his own investment firm, Sound Ventures, last month, will co-invest with TPG Growth via that fund.

The two funds have an agreement to inform one another of big investments they make. Specifically, whenever Sound Ventures invests more than $US10 million, it will let TPG Growth know, the Post reported.

They already coordinated on funding a handyman service startup called Handy, according to the Post.

Their relationship is reportedly “strong,” although not a formal one. But we’re sure TPG founder David Bonderman is super excited about his new partners.

Read more in the New York Post»

