Bono and Ashton Kutcher get be private equity 'special advisors'

Ashton Kutcher and Bono will be advising a new fund for TPG Capital, the New York Post reports.
Bono, who is already involved with several TPG-owned companies and who co-founded PE firm Elevation Partners back in 2004, has invested in TPG Growth’s new fund.
Kutcher, who revealed his own investment firm, Sound Ventures, last month, will co-invest with TPG Growth via that fund.
The two funds have an agreement to inform one another of big investments they make. Specifically, whenever Sound Ventures invests more than $US10 million, it will let TPG Growth know, the Post reported.
They already coordinated on funding a handyman service startup called Handy, according to the Post.
Their relationship is reportedly “strong,” although not a formal one. But we’re sure TPG founder David Bonderman is super excited about his new partners.
Read more in the New York Post»
NOW WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’: The Iron Throne is a terrible investment
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.