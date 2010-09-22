Bonnie Jean Hoxie Pleads Guilty, Will Probably Go To Jail Because She Wanted A $700 Purse

Bonnie Jean Hoxie, the Disney executive assistant who with her boyfriend tried to bribe a bunch of hedge funds with Disney’s quarterly performance numbers before they were made public, plead guilty to insider trading charges (wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud) yesterday, says the Wall Street Journal.



Hoxie’s case is kind of sad because she and her boyfriend so clearly had no idea what they were doing when they attempted to get hedge fund managers to pay them just $15,000 for the early information, and now they’re both likely to end up in jail.

Emails exchanged between the two show Bonnie’s Disney-princess like naivete:

“If I could wave my magic wand and give you what you want – I would,” she writes.

She seems blindly unaware to how illogical it is to engage in illegal activity (that now looks like it’ll land her in jail for 4-10 months, according to the Wall Street Journal) for a $700 Stella McCartney purse.

Her boyfriend, who also plead guilty recently (and will probably end up in jail for longer), told her he would buy her the purse and added, “I may be able to [buy] u 2 of them, lol.”

“In that case,” she replied, “i also love love these shoes.” She attached a link to a picture of expensive Stella McCartney shoes.

