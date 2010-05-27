Meet Bonnie Jean Hoxie, The Disney Gal Accused Of Insider Trading For A Pair Of Fancy Shoes

The insider-trading version of Cinderella

30 three-year old Bonnie Jean Hoxie and her boyfriend, 29-year old Yonni Sebbag, just got charged trying to sell insider information to 20 hedge funds.She had been working for Zenia Mucha, Disney’s head of corporate communication, since 2007 so she had access to secret company information.



According to the SEC complaint, in March Bonnie and Yonni sent letters to 20 hedge funds, including some in New York, saying:

Hi, I have access to Disney’s (DIS) quarterly earnings report before its release on 05/03/10 [sic]. I am willing to share this information for a fee that we can determine later. I am sorry but I can’t disclose my identity for confidentiality reasons but we can correspond by email if you would like to discuss it. My email is [email protected] I count on your discretion as you can count on mine. Thank you and I look forward to talking to you.

It didn’t work – the pair were intercepted and accidentally gave incriminating evidence to undercover FBI agents, working with the SEC.

It’s pretty clear from their communications that the pair didn’t really know what they were doing. Yonni didn’t know how much money to ask for in exchange for the information, and Bonnie didn’t know exactly when she’d be able to get it.

And so at one point, Yonni kind of freaked out at Bonnie because it was taking so long to get the info. And while freaking out, the pair (amazingly) managed to work in very Disney cartoon-like imagery.

“Get things moving with all the powers you have,” he told her.

“What would you suggest I do,” she replied. “If I could wave my magic wand and give you what you want – I would. However, since that is not going to happen I suggest you call on you inner Buddhist – and CHILL the f’ out.”

Here’s a bit more of a character reference on Bonnie. On her tennis profile, she says shes a “rightie, singles player, one-hander,” and one thing that should come in handy after her upcoming court case – “a gracious loser.”

She’s a semi-average player (2.5-3 level player) and her favourite tennis players are “Jennifer Capariti, Martina Navratilova, and Monica Seles.”

And though she (obviously) gets mostly propositioned to play with men on the site (let’s connect and get a good work out, says one), she says she’ll only play with women.

They all write on her wall, ask her to play and then she responds on their walls by saying something like, “No thanks.”

The no-boys-allowed rule may or may not be Yonni’s influence, but she’s not exactly “single” according to her profile, which just says, Relationship Status: “Who Wants To Know?”

It also looks like Yonni was in charge of the money. He was going to get the bulk of the profits and Bonnie was just involved in this insider-trading scheme for a handbag and a pair of shoes.

On the same day that Bonnie tipped the FBI, she sent Yonni an email with a photo of a $700 Stella McCartney handbag.

“here is the bag that you are going to get for me – thank [sic],” she said.

He told her he would buy it next week and he added, “I may be able to [buy] u 2 of them, lol.”

“In that case,” she replied, “i also love love these shoes.” She attached a link to a picture of expensive Stella McCartney shoes.

She’s like the criminal version of Cinderella. Yonni is her fairy-god insider trader.

