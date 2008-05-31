Bonnie Fuller Out Of Another Job?

The New York Post writes: BONNIE Fuller, who two weeks ago was ousted from her $2.5 million a year editorial director job at Star magazine publisher American Media Inc., is learning that finding backers to finance her latest attempt at reinvention isn’t so easy.



According to sources, Fuller was trying to hook up with 3i, a global private-equity and venture-capital firm with more than $5.6 billion in assets, which counts media as one of the eight industries on which it focuses. However, that venture might have fizzled even before it got off the ground.

Calls to 3i’s Park Avenue offices revealed that Fuller – who has a reputation for landing and then quickly departing throughout most of her publishing career – was no longer a presence in the office. Read more from The New York Post.

