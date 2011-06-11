TRAGIC: Woman Found Dead On First Day Of Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Photo: crvdmag.com

One of the summer’s biggest music festivals got off to a tragic start on Thursday.At the end of the first day of the four-day Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, a 32-year-old woman from the Pittsburgh area was found dead, local County Sheriff Stephen M. Graves confirmed.



In his statement, Graves explained that the festival’s security staff was alerted Thursday night to the news when friends of the victim found her dead in her campsite.

The Tennessee medical examiner’s office is set to perform an autopsy to determine the cause.

Possible factor? USA Today noted that the high temperature at the festival site on Thursday was 91 degrees.

