30 awesome photos from this weekend's Bonnaroo music festival

Getty ImagesA general view of atmosphere during the Billy Joel performance at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 4 on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Monday morning, thousands of people left the sleepy farm town of Manchester, Tennessee after the four day music and arts festival known as Bonnaroo.
This year’s festival — the 13th instalment of Bonnaroo — featured some 200 live performances as well as numerous surprise guests, celebrity cameos, and unlikely collaborations.
From Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis singing an 80’s power ballad to Chance the Rapper preforming an homage to the Notorious B.I.G., here are some of the must see photos from these weekends Roo’.
Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis crashed the stage to sing 'We Are the World' during late-night Superjam on Saturday.
66-year old Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin preformed with The Sensational Space Shifters on the main stage.
'It's been a long time since I seen y'all,' Kendrick Lamar told the crowd at the beginning of his set. 'We have a lot of catching up to do. We gotta start at the beginning.'
Actor Corey Feldman showed up at Bonnaroo to answer fan questions about his character in the cult-classic film 'The Goonies.'
