30 awesome photos from this weekend's Bonnaroo music festival

Getty Images A general view of atmosphere during the Billy Joel performance at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 4 on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Monday morning, thousands of people left the sleepy farm town of Manchester, Tennessee after the four day music and arts festival known as Bonnaroo.

This year’s festival — the 13th instalment of Bonnaroo — featured some 200 live performances as well as numerous surprise guests, celebrity cameos, and unlikely collaborations.

From Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis singing an 80’s power ballad to Chance the Rapper preforming an homage to the Notorious B.I.G., here are some of the must see photos from these weekends Roo’.

Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis crashed the stage to sing 'We Are the World' during late-night Superjam on Saturday. 66-year old Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin preformed with The Sensational Space Shifters on the main stage. Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons sang his heart out. Mumford & Sons owned the main stage Saturday night. Britt Daniel of the band Spoon commanded the stage during an afternoon set. Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots felt the crowds love during the bands performance. Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots was chock full of energy. Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine lit up the stage. Dave Simonett of Trampled By Turtles treated the crowd to some bluegrass. Chance the Rapper preformed 'Juicy' by the Notorious B.I.G. during a late night session. The iconic fountain in 'Centeroo' was put to good use over a hot and muggy weekend. Gary Clark Jr. provided his unique mix of blues, jazz, and R&B. Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs looking cool in those black shades Jim James (R) of My Morning Jacket showed off his curly locks. Deadmau5 had a dramatic entrance to his late night set. Revelers partied well into the night during Deadmau5. Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes left everything on the stage. 'It's been a long time since I seen y'all,' Kendrick Lamar told the crowd at the beginning of his set. 'We have a lot of catching up to do. We gotta start at the beginning.' The fans went nuts for Kendrick. SOJA captivated the Bonnaroo crowd with some reggae rock. Actor Corey Feldman showed up at Bonnaroo to answer fan questions about his character in the cult-classic film 'The Goonies.' Against Me! got the headbangers going. Hozier preformed fan favourite 'Take Me to Church.' 80's rock band Tears for Fears gave the crowd a dose of nostalgia. Elias Bender Ronnenfelt of punk-rock band Iceage thrashed with the crowd. Brandi Carlile gave the country music fans something to cheer about. Great use of hair by Moon Taxi guitarist Trevor Terndrup. Ben Harper had the best hat of the entire festival. period. Jon Hamm just being awesome. 'I went to Woodstock,' Billy Joel told the Bonnaroo crowd Sunday night during his closing set. 'I didn't play it, I just went there. ... This is what it might have looked like.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.