Kanye West And Elton John Headline Incredible Bonnaroo Music Festival Line-Up

Kanye West, Elton John, Phoenix, and Lionel Richie are among the headliners for the 2014 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Set to take place in Manchester, Tennessee on June 12 through June 15, more than 125 music acts will hit the stage.

Ticket prices range from $US234 for general admission to $US1,500 for VIP.

Other popular performers include Vampire Weekend, Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, Kaskade, The Flaming Lips, Jannelle Monáe, and Pusha T. Check out the full line up below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.