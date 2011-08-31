Germany Begins Using Ticket Machines To Tax Prostitutes

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Authorities in Bonn, Germany, are now requiring prostitutes in the city to use a vending machine before they go about their business, reports TheLocal.de.Street prostitutes will be required to buy a ticket (for €6) from a converted parking meter before they start their working “day” (prostitution is only legal in Bonn between 8.15pm and 6am).



The ticket acts as a fix-rate tax for the prostitute, regardless of how many clients they have.

If a police officer catches a sex worker without a ticket, they will be fined or banned from working, reports The Telegraph.

“This is an act of tax fairness,” Monika Frombgen, a spokeswoman for Bonn city council, said. “Prostitutes in fixed establishments such as brothels and sauna clubs already pay tax.”

