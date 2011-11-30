HOT RIDES: A Ferrari F40, Roger Daltrey's Lotus, And Other Awesome Cars On The Auction Block

Photo: via Bonhams

On December 1st, Bonhams will be auctioning off a large collection of significant automobilia and collector cars in Weybridge, England at Mercedes-Benz World.Among the collection are classic race cars, a replica of the famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang movie car, and even a new Lotus Evora that had design input from The Who frontman Roger Daltrey.



The veritable cornucopia of autos may not be the same as the high dollar offerings we saw in Monterey over the summer, but there are a number of historic and downright cool cars on offer.

While there are plans to sell over 70 historically significant cars at the Dec. 1 auction, here’s a preview of eight that caught our eye.

2012 Lotus Evora S Expected Sell Price: $79,000 - $110,000 Why it's cool: The Who frontman Roger Daltrey had a hand in designing the livery for this car. There are The Who roundels on the fenders and seats and special pin striping. The car also has the standard 345 horsepower supercharged V6 and a 6-speed IPS (read: automatic) gearbox. However, the best part of the car is not the design, it is the fact that all proceeds from the auction will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust which is a fund aimed at assisting teens suffering with cancer. 1912 Lanchester Detachable Top Open Drive Limousine Expected Sell Price: $126,000 - $160,000 Why it's cool: This particular Lanchester was owned by His Highness The Maharaja of Rewa, a former princely state in India. The 38 horsepower convertible featured a special top that had built in ventilation and even an electric fan. The roof could be totally removed to make this into an open tourer. 1990 Ferrari F40 Estimated Sell Price: $387,000 - $467,000 Why it's cool: Many consider the Ferrari F40 to be the purest example of a car that Ferrari has designed in their modern era. While it was built at the same time as the German wunderkind, the Porsche 959, the Ferrari did not rely on computers or any luxuries. The twin-turbo 2.9 liter V8 put out 470 horsepower and helped it become the first road car to break the 200 MPH barrier by going 201. This particular example has only been driven 125 miles since a complete restoration.

1929 Bentley Drophead Coupé Expected Sell Price: $627,000 - $707,000 Why it's cool: This classic Bentley features coachwork by Martin Walter, an esteemed dealer who began building customer coachwork in 1916. Many Bentleys featured bespoke coachwork on top of their chassis, giving each one a unique flair. This example was thoroughly restored about 10 years ago and is a concours winning car.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Expected Sell Price: $387,000 - $467,000 Why it's cool: There are not many more iconic cars than the DB5. Widely recognised as James Bond's car, the DB5 rose to international stardom in Goldfinger. With a throaty straight 6 engine, this Aston also makes a classic noise. This example is also in the correct silver so the buyer can pretend he's Bond everyday. 1937 Frazer-Nash BMW 328 Roadster Expected Sell Price: $587,000 - $667,000 Why it's cool: This BMW was raced by noted Brit Gilbert 'Gillie' Tyrer from 1945 until 1947. During that time he won numerous events, giving this car a great racing provenance and documented history. There were also only around 400 of these built when new, and only 200 are believed to still be in existence. 1913 Rolls-Royce 'Silver Ghost' Expected Sell Price: $707,000 - $787,000 Why it's cool: This car has lived a number of lives. It was originally sent to coach builders Barker and Company, who equipped it with an extraordinary limousine body before sending it to a prominent family in Australia. Around 1930 the body was removed and it was redone as a hearse, but the Rolls went through a renaissance in the 1940s when it was rebodied once again by coach builder I. Wilkinson and Sons. This car was previously sold by Bonhams in 2007 for $832,000. 1969 Lola T70GT MK IIIB Coupe Expected Sell Price: $787,000 - $934,000 Why it's cool: The Lola T70 was one of the competitors to the famous Ford GT40 in European endurance racing during the late 1960s. This car was purchased by noted entrant Sid Taylor and was raced by talent such as Denny Hulme, Peter Revson, and Brian Redman, among others. This race winning car has been in a few heavy accidents, but it appears the lineage is established and there are no questions about the origin.

