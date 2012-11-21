SPOTTED: You Can Buy This Gorgeous 1957 Gullwing 300 SL In Arizona

Photo: Tyler McKinley

This beautiful example of a 1957 Mercedes Gullwing 300SL was spotted in Arizona by Tyler McKinley.It was parked in front of the Westin’s Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, where it will be auctioned by Bonhams in January.



Also on the block will be a 1928 Sterns-Knight Model F-6-85 and a 1925 Stutz 695 Torpedo Tail Speedster. Both are impressive and historic cars, but have nothing on the sheer beauty of the 300SL.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail:[email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Tyler McKinley

Photo: Tyler McKinley

