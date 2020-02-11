Bong Joon Ho's translator — who stole the show at the Oscars — wants to make a movie about awards season

ABC/AMPAS Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

While Bong Joon Ho received a lot of Oscars love on Sunday for “Parasite,” his translator Sharon Choi is getting a whole lot of attention herself.

The 25-year-old interpreter, who joined Bong’s team at the Cannes Film Festival last May, has accompanied the director at every press event and awards ceremony, translating his witty speeches as the deadpan foil to the playful Bong.

And Choi had a lot of speech-translating to do at Sunday’s Academy Awards, in particular, as Bong won four times.

I want to know everything about Sharon Choi's story as Bong Joon-ho's translator during awards season. She is everything! #Oscars — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 10, 2020

The real star of the #Oscars is Bong Joon-ho's translator Sharon Choi. ???? pic.twitter.com/b4pp2Y8cvq — David Friend (@dfriend) February 10, 2020

Bong, who won best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director, and best picture, told E! how thankful he was for her work this year.

“I know she has a huge fandom,” he told E! on the red carpet. He then switched to Korean, meaning Choi herself had to translate the rest of what he’d had to say: “It’s very embarrassing to translate, but he said, thanks to me, this campaign has been a smooth journey.”

Shoutout to Sharon Choi, Bong Joon Ho's translator. She's been by his side as he sweeps awards. Translation is *very* hard. She's awesome. #Oscars — Jay Shelat (@jshelat1) February 10, 2020

Choi is actually an aspiring filmmaker herself, and Bong told reporters backstage at the Oscars that Choi has a project already in the works and is writing a screenplay herself.

“You already know she’s a filmmaker. And she studied film in the university, yeah, so I’m so curious about her script,” said Bong. “Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script, I’m so curious about it.”

The subject of the screenplay is the mayhem that she, Bong, and the “Parasite” team have just gone through – awards season itself.

Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, is a director. When awards season ends (i.e., tomorrow), she says she wants to start making a movie … about awards season. — Steve Pond (@stevepond) February 10, 2020

And people are very excited by this news, hoping that she herself will win an Oscar.

I will not rest until Sharon Choi receives an Honorary Oscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4HMU1z4OCq — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) February 10, 2020

Huge shoutout to Sharon Choi, who's been translating for Bong Joon Ho throughout this award season. She has been incredible. She is an aspiring filmmaker herself. I hope we see her on grab awards some day. #Oscars #Oscars2020 — Monica ⁷ ???? (@MonicaYadav08) February 10, 2020

Plus, she’s already got some industry interest, with “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding touting his availability this season.

I'm free this summer ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/rjJIDvuPCR — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 10, 2020

In fact, Golding is a huge fan of Choi in general.

Sharon Choi for president ????????❤️ — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 10, 2020

Who knows how long we may have to wait until we see what happens with Choi’s in-the-works script, but a film about a translator for an international, award-winning film director during awards season starring Henry Golding sounds like a decent synopsis.

