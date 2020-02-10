Bong Joon Ho won 4 Oscars, tying Walt Disney's record for most Oscars won in one night

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Bong Joon Ho is now in the company of Walt Disney.

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards – best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director, and best picture.

Bong matched the record set by Walt Disney in 1954 for most Oscars won in a single night.

“Parasite” became the first South Korean film to win an Oscar of any kind, and beat Sam Mendes and “1917” to best director and best picture.

Bong also became the seventh director of colour to win best director this decade, while he and Taika Waititi (who won best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”) became the first pair of writers of colour to win both screenplay awards.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars at last night’s Academy Awards, matching the record set by Walt Disney for the most Academy Awards won in a single night.

In 1954, at the 26th Academy Awards, Disney won best documentary feature for “The Living Desert,” best documentary short subject for “The Alaskan Eskimo,” best short subject (cartoon) for “Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom,” and best short subject (two-reel) for “Bear Country.”

66 years later at the Academy Awards, Bong matched the record.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho turned all four of his Oscar nominations into wins.

Bong’s film “Parasite” first won best original screenplay, which was written by Bong and Han Jin Won. This was the first ever Oscar South Korea has won, and Bong’s first Oscar, too.

On a side note, Taika Waititi won best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” and became the first ever Indiginous person to win an Oscar. Waititi and Bong’s screenplay wins means that both screenplay awards went to people of colour for the first time in Oscar history.

“Parasite” then won best international feature film as expected and many expected that to be the end of the night for Bong and “Parasite” after Sam Mendes and “1917” had dominated awards season by winning almost all of the major precursors, including best picture (drama) and best director at the Golden Globes, the same two awards at the BAFTAs, and the DGA and PGA awards.

While best international feature film technically goes to the country of origin rather than any producer or filmmaker (in this case, South Korea), the Oscar statuette is engraved with both the country’s name and the director’s name, so “Bong Joon Ho” will officially be on four Academy Awards.

However, presenter of best director Spike Lee read out Bong Joon Ho instead of Sam Mendes, signalling that “Parasite” was about to make even more history. On a second side note, Bong’s win means that out of the 10 best director winners this decade, seven of them have been people of colour.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images ‘Parasite’ won four Oscars from six nominations.

Jane Fonda then called out “Parasite” as the winner of best picture and the room erupted.

“Parasite” made history and became the first film to win best international film and best picture. Bong won as a producer on the film and claimed his fourth Oscar of the night. In total, he won best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director, and best picture.

Bong may have matched Disney’s record of the most Oscars won in one night, but the director has a long way to go to match Disney’s record of the total amount Oscars won by one person ever. Disney won 22.

Read more:

Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron led a cheer to turn the lights back on the Oscars stage after the show seemed to cut the ‘Parasite’ acceptance speech short

Here are all the 2020 Oscar winners

‘Parasite’ becomes the first movie to win best picture and best international film at the Oscars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.