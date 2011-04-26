Jon Jones Out Of UFC 133 Title Fight

Multiple sources confirm that an injury suffered at UFC 128 will keep Jon Bones Jones on the sidelines indefinitely. The Bones Jones vs. Rashad Evans UFC 133 fight is officially off. Phil Davis now steps in as Evans’ new opponent in a battle of former collegiate wrestling standouts.



I can’t think of a more jinxed division in the UFC than the light heavyweights. Mauricio Shogun Rua, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Thiago Silva, and Tito Ortiz have all missed or delayed UFC main-event fights in the last twelve months. Apparently Bones is not super human after all and has been bitten by the same bug. Jones will reportedly be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as a result of a torn right-hand ligament suffered in his championship win at UFC 128.

The news further delays a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship that Rashad Evans has been working towards since he defeated Rampage Jackson at UFC 114 last May. Rather than risk a title opportunity, Evans chose to sit out for eleven months and wait for Shogun Rua to return from injured reserve.

