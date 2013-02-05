Boneless Chicken Wings Are Getting A Whole Lot More Popular

Photo: By wendalicious on Flickr

What’s your wing of choice: boneless, or bone-in?Right now, it looks like people getting quite excited about the boneless variety.



A study from hospitality research firm GuestMetrics showed that boneless chicken wings are getting increasingly popular.

Total chicken wing sales grew 10.7 per cent in 2012 compared with the year prior. Orders increased 7.3 per cent in 2012 and menu prices jumped 3.4 per cent.

Most of that growth had nothing to do with traditional bone-in wings though. It was all about the boneless.

Boneless wings made from chicken breast made up a whopping 81 per cent of that growth. Those wings were around 14 per cent of total wing sales in 2012.

GuestMetrics VP of strategy and insights Peter Reidhead explained in a release:

“In further analysing the chicken wing category, we see that about 80 per cent of the incremental growth in chicken wings was due to strength seen among boneless chicken wings, which accounted for about 14 per cent of chicken wing sales in 2012. Given the average price of boneless chicken wings is $7.99 versus $6.87 for regular chicken wings, this shift in consumer preferences should prove to be a further positive for restaurants selling chicken wings.”

