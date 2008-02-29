Boneless Bernanke: Why Ben Has to B.S. Congress

Barry Ritholz explains why a smart PhD like Ben Bernanke has to sound like Prozac-infused pollyanna every time he gets near a microphone:



If the Fed were to come clean about the present circumstances, it would cause a market panic. That’s why we get this very gradual shift in assessments, all designed to be somewhat reassuring as it slowly feeds measured dollops of reality into the marketplace.

Yesterday’s dovish congressional testimony from Bernanke (and in Vice Chair Don Kohn‘s speech the day prior) will be continued today. It is, as it has always been and always will be.

Why? Imagine if the Fed Chair told the unvarnished truth: The Dow would see a 1,000 point intra-day drop.

We’re sure Barry’s right that that’s the logic Ben uses when he crafts his sugar-coated happyspeak, but when the chips are actually down (as they are) Americans are a tough lot, and we think the country would actually benefit from hearing a bit of the truth.

