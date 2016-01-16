The moment a family met the bone marrow donor who saved their son's life

This mum got to hug the woman who saved her son’s life.

Jake Amato was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 4 years old. “I always felt sick. I had to take a lot of medicine. I never felt good,” Jake said. He was on chemotherapy for almost four years. “Living in the hospital, sticking needles into my son’s body, filling him with chemicals. It was almost like a horror movie,” Jake’s dad said.

The cancer was aggressive and returned even after chemotherapy. “We were told that his best chance for survival is a bone marrow transplant,” Jake’s mum said.

After some searching, they found a match. The match was Carrie Ann, from Germany.

His transplant happened on September 15, 2010. It was successful and Jake has been cancer-free since.

Two years post-transplant, they were able to contact the donor and arranged a meeting. “824 days post transplant we met the person that saved Jake’s life,” Jake’s mum said. The family of four waited at the airport for Carrie Ann to emerge. The following embrace was moving.

“It felt like meeting some old friends,” Carrie Ann said.

“She’s an angel. I went up to her and I said ‘you saved my son’s life.’ “Because she did, she saved my son’s life,” Jake’s dad said.

Story and video by Carl Mueller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.