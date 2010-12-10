Here's Why The Big Move From Bonds Into Stocks Is Just Getting Started

Photo: Credit Suisse

In recent weeks we’ve obviously seen the wheels come totally off the bond run, while investor enthusiasm for equities has held up nicely.Will this continue?



There are some worrying signs, most notably that everyone seems to be bullish right now.

But as Credit Suisse argues in its 2011 outlook, the rotation still has a long way to go.

