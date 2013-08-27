Bonds Surging, Stock Futures Getting Crushed

The tone is decidedly “risk-off” in global markets this morning.

We’ve already highlighted how gold and oil are both having a monster day.

(Right now, gold is up 1.9%, trading at $US1419 an ounce, and oil is up 2.0%, trading around $US108.10 a barrel.)

Meanwhile, Treasury futures have just soared to their highest levels of the day, and S&P 500 futures have just dropped to their lowest levels of the day.

10-year Treasury futures are up 0.4%, with the yield on the 10-year note at 2.75%, down 4 basis points from yesterday’s close, while S&P 500 futures are down 1.0%, trading near 1638.

“Two major themes have reared their ugly heads Tuesday to dominate fast-souring sentiment amongst investors,” says Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak. “Risk is off and causing U.S. Treasury yields to drop as investors consider the potential fallout from U.S.-inspired retaliation for a chemical attack on its own people by the Syrian al-Assad regime and at a time when the fork in the path for the U.S. economy shows taper-talk meets signs of slowing growth.”

The chart below shows S&P 500 futures.

The next chart shows 10-year Treasury futures.

The next chart shows gold futures.

Finally, oil futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.