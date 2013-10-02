Bonds Surging And Stocks Dropping After Weak ADP Report

In the wake of the ADP private-sector payroll creation release at 8:30 AM, S&P 500 futures are sinking and bonds are surging.

ADP’s report estimated that 166,000 private-sector payrolls were created in September — below consensus estimates for 180,000, and August’s 176,000 reading was revised down to 159,000.

S&P 500 futures are trading down 0.7% at levels around 1677, versus levels around 1681 prior to the release.

Meanwhile, 10-year U.S. Treasury futures are up 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is 5 basis points lower at 2.60%.

