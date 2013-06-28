Bonds Is Refunding Customers After Running Out Of Underwear During Its Mid-Year Sale

Bonds is refunding customers after running out of stock of some underwear during its mid-year sale.

The underwear brand today told affected customers that they would not receive some items they had paid for, “due to the huge amount of orders we received during this time”.

Bonds will be issuing refunds today. It has also offered each affected customer a $10 gift card that expires at the end of next month.

