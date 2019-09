It’s turning into a rough Friday for the bond market.



5-year U.S. Treasury futures, which started running into some heavy selling as early as 7:35 AM, are now down 0.3%.

The futures got taken down on a big trade just a few minutes ago. Check out the big spike in red volume on the sub-graph:

