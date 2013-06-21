Bonds Are Starting To Have A Rough Morning

Heads up: it’s been a crazy week for U.S. Treasuries – the bonds have sold off substantially since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s Wednesday press conference – and yields are rising again today.



Right now, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is 2.45%, 4 basis points higher from yesterday’s close.

Before Bernanke, it was at 2.21%.

Bonds have really started sliding in the last hour or so. The chart below shows 10-year Treasury futures this morning.

